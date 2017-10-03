Fayette County welcomes Go Jim Go on day 5

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — On the next to last day of Go Jim Go 2017, the team is riding today in Fayette County, just to the east of Memphis. It’s the newest area on the Mid-South to be a part of our annual fundraising for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The team always looks forward to the school and community visits.

They will be on the town square in Somerville at midday today for lunch, so please stop by and say hello if you’d like. You can even give Jim your donation for Le Bonheur personally.

Because of production issues, this story will not be updated today with videos from the schools and other stops on Go Jim Go; they will be added tomorrow. However you can see all the videos as they happen all day long on the Go Jim Go Facebook page by clicking here.

Go Jim Go is a six day telethon on wheels featuring Jim Jaggers, WREG News Channel 3 Meteorologist. Jim and the Go Jim Go Cycling Team ride 333 miles throughout the region raising money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Since its inception, Go Jim Go has raised more than $2 million.

Anything that matters to children, matters to Le Bonheur. Everything we do gives each child they serve a chance to enjoy a healthier and safer childhood.

Recognized among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report for seven consecutive years, Le Bonheur is always on the side of children, advocating on their behalf so it can provide them with the care they need. They are a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care.

It’s been that way since they opened in 1952. They’ve mattered to children every day since. In fact, on opening day, the front door key was tied to a balloon which was then released, signifying that the Le Bonheur would never be closed to the children and families of the Mid-South.

From the ordinary bumps and sniffles of childhood to its most life-altering extremes, Le Bonheur Children’s is prepared for whatever a child’s life might throw at them.

To learn more about Le Bonheur, click here.