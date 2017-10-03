Consumer Alert: Your October shopping guide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The month of October brings cooler temps and even cooler prices for some of the most popular items on the market.

If you’re in the market for a car, experts said this months is traditionally a good one since dealerships will be making room for next year’s new models that debut in the fall.

Of course, October is part of what’s called the “shoulder’ travel season. If you’ve always wanted to take that European get away, industry experts suggested doing it now. Airline and hotel prices are lower this time of year when the kids are back in school.

Speaking of kids, you’re probably already starting to see discounts on Halloween costumes. Those prices will be slashed anywhere from 50 to 75 percent in the next couple of weeks, so if you find one you like for you child, size up and save it for next year.

Now’s also the time to grab those garden tools and plants that are on sale.

However, if you’re in the market for the new iPhones, computers or TVs, it’s best to wait until Black Friday.