Blytheville police investigating after body found in burning van behind home

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating after firefighters discovered an unidentified body in a burning minivan behind a home on the 700 block of Lindy Street Monday afternoon.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock, so it could be some time before authorities are able to make a positive identification or establish an official cause of death.

While police haven’t said if they suspect foul play, people in Blytheville are drawing their own conclusions.

“If a car burning and somebody in there, you gonna get out this car if it’s burning. If you can’t get out, what’s wrong? You can’t get out!” said Vernell Furlow.

“I believe it’s all about the dope. I believe that because that’s what’s going on around here. Dope!” said Theodise Tate.

Tate told WREG a man was killed on the same street several months ago.

Neighbors said the remoteness of the road makes it an inviting place for criminal activity.

“It’s nothing over there, so that’s basically like a drop-off spot for any of that, anybody that want to do anything or whatever they want to do,” said Furlow.

The man who owns the yard where the body was discovered said he woke up Monday afternoon to smoke and firefighters, but he doesn’t know how the burning van or body got there.

“I still have no idea what is — I mean, I moved here about three weeks ago,” he said.