Automatic weapons, 900 rounds of ammo discovered during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An east Tennessee traffic stop leads to the recovery of several unregistered automatic weapons and more than 900 rounds of ammunition.

Scott Edmisten of Johnson City was driving on a suspended license when he was caught going 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, said Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal. Refusing to stop, the 43-year-old allegedly sped up to 80 mph before finally coming to a stop about half a mile down the road.

After placing him in handcuffs, an inventory of the car revealed why he may not have wanted to be apprehended. Inside deputies said they found a loaded .357 magnum, a loaded .45 semi auto, a full auto AR rifle in .223 caliber, a full auto AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition and survival equipment.

Neither of the full auto rifles were registered and the serial numbers were gone.

Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading and possession of prohibited weapons. More charges could be pending as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called as well.