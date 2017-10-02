West Tennessee man killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nurse from West Tennessee was one of the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, multiple sources have confirmed.

Sonny Melton was a resident of Big Sandy, near Paris, Tennessee, according to a Facebook post from Union University, where he graduated in 2015.

His Facebook page says he was as a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Melton was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music concert, with his wife, Heather Gulish Melton.

The concert was attended by more than 22,000 people. Of those, 50 are confirmed dead and more than 400 are reported injured in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.