Titans QB is questionable for next game

NASHVILLE, Tenn-Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring.

Coach Mike Mularkey says they will not play him against Miami if there’s any chance of further damage.

Mularkey updated Mariota’s status Monday, saying theTitans (2-2) want to be smart with their quarterback.

Mariota, who ran for two touchdowns, aggravated his hamstring in the first half of the Titans’ 57-14 loss to the Texans . Mariota currently has a passer rating of 79.8 with three touchdown passes and three interceptions, and he has completed 66 of 110 for 792 yards.

Mularkey says a final decision on whether Mariota plays when Tennessee visits Miami (1-2) could come just before the game Sunday.