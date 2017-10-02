Police say Miss. football player killed playing with gun

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police say a group of teenagers were playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally fired, killing one and injuring another.

Jaquarius Harper, 17, was found unresponsive and died at the scene, police said. Another 17-year-old was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Longwood Cove in the Twin Lakes subdivision of Horn Lake.

Police said “numerous juveniles” were playing with a loaded handgun when it fired one shot, striking both teens.

The investigation is ongoing but st this point, police said, the shooting appears to be a tragic accident. No charges have been filed.

Harper, known to friends as “Tootie,” was a senior at Lake Cormorant High School and played on the varsity football team.