× Police: Gun drawn on murdered 12 y/o’s sister over food before shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released more information in a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead inside his home.

According to records, Caterrious Williams arrived at the home and told his girlfriend, 12-year-old Devin Johnson’s sister, to make him something to eat. When she told him no, Williams reportedly pulled out a gun and held it to her head.

The two got into a physical fight during which Williams reportedly heard a noise in the kitchen.

The girlfriend said she went to check it out and when she returned Williams was standing over her brother and opened fire.

Williams denied having any involvement in the shooting.

He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.