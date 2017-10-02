Missing Bolivar man found dead a mile away from home

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A family is in mourning after an 83-year-old missing man from Bolivar was discovered dead about a mile away from his home.

WBBJ reported James Perry was located in a wooded area near Highway 125 by hunters. The man was reportedly submerged in water.

A Silver Alert was issued for Perry after he went missing from his Hollywood Acres Lane home in the early morning hours of September 12th. Perry had Alzheimer’s disease and didn’t drive, leaving family to believe he had left home on foot.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.