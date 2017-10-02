Man convicted of beating, fondling young children for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man has been convicted of abusing his young son and three daughters, including one who was hung upside down from a door and beaten with a belt, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Monday.

Sharrad Sharp, 34, was convicted on multiple felony counts, including aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

His bond was revoked Friday following his conviction in Criminal Court where he will be sentenced Nov. 2 by Judge Carolyn Wade Blackett. Sharp is facing more than 40 years and will be placed on the Violent Sex Offender Registry List for life.

The girls were ages 4, 6 and 8 when the physical and sexual abuse began in July of 2011. Their brother was born a year later. The abuse continued to March of 2014.

Police said the abuse happened at an apartment complex in South Memphis. According to the District Attorney General, the children told investigators they were picked up by their necks and thrown across the room, hung upside down by their feet, beaten with a belt, even held underwater in the bathtub.

Investigators said Sharp hung an 8-year-old daughter upside down from a door by her fit and struck her numerous times with a belt. He often struck his other children with his hands or fists, leaving visible bruises on the children, and grabbed them by their necks and threw them across the room.

Sharp also sexually abused the girls, sometimes by fondling one of them.