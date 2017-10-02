× How to prepare for an active shooter situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tonight America grapples with the deadliest mass shooting in modern history, families mourn the loss of loved ones, and countless good Samaritans and first responders are praised for heroic acts.

Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Emergency Preparedness says the key is to not be afraid at large events but be alert.

“If you go to a sporting event, you go to a restaurant, always look for the ways that I can get out.”

Lane says his office has been training groups to be ready in case of an active shooter.

“If you can run, get out and be a good witness, call 911. That’s what you want to do.”

If you can’t do that, hide.

“If you get behind cover or even some concealment, and if you can’t do that then in many cases is to fight. And so we’re teaching that today, not in the middle of the stressful situation, but you’ve already thought this out.”

Lane says first responders and leaders from six Mid-South counties meet often to make sure they’re ready if disaster strikes.

Another point Lane wants to drive home is perhaps you see something out of the ordinary — it just doesn’t make sense. Don’t be afraid to say something. It could make all the difference.