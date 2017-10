MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A collision in Marshall County has claimed one person’s life.

According to the sheriff’s office, a truck and an 18-wheeler were involved in a crash on Highway 78 at the Red Banks exit.

One person was killed. The condition of the second driver has not been released.

The westbound lanes have been closed.

Marshall Co, MS: Fatal crash on Hwy 78 @ Red Banks Exit. WB lanes currently closed. You will be detoured off Hwy 78. pic.twitter.com/qySan8udcZ — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 2, 2017