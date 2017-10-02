× Driver allegedly involved in hit and run flees from police, catches fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver is facing some serious charges after allegedly fleeing police following an accident Monday morning.

According to initial reports, the driver was involved in an accident at Kirby and Winchester. The black, four-door vehicle eventually caught on fire and the suspect bailed.

Officers chased the man into a nearby apartment complex on Ridgeway.

It appears the suspect has been taken into custody, but authorities have not released any official information at this time.

The moment the suspect decided he wasn't going to stop for a Police #dashcamvideo pic.twitter.com/rXjYeMudqJ — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) October 2, 2017