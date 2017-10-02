× City: 2,000 gun locks to be given away October 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is teaming up with a coalition of partners to give away 2,000 gun locks in an effort to help keep our community safe.

The gun lock giveaway will take place on Tuesday, October 17 at six locations in the city.

You won’t have to sign any documents or produce any firearms to receive the locks.

The giveaway is part of the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Project Child Safe program, an initiative that aims to educate and promote gun safety.

The Department of Justice, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Mayor Jim Strickland are all involved in the project.

Giveaway locations:

Whitehaven Community Center

4318 Graceland Dr. 38116

Mt. Pisgah CME Church

2490 Park Ave. 38114

Glenview Community Center

1141 S. Barksdale 38114

Pursuit of God Transformation Center

3171 Signal St. 38127

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood

620 Parkrose Rd. 38109

Hickory Hill Community Center

3910 Ridgway Rd. 38115