City: 2,000 gun locks to be given away October 17
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is teaming up with a coalition of partners to give away 2,000 gun locks in an effort to help keep our community safe.
The gun lock giveaway will take place on Tuesday, October 17 at six locations in the city.
You won’t have to sign any documents or produce any firearms to receive the locks.
The giveaway is part of the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Project Child Safe program, an initiative that aims to educate and promote gun safety.
The Department of Justice, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Mayor Jim Strickland are all involved in the project.
Giveaway locations:
Whitehaven Community Center
4318 Graceland Dr. 38116
Mt. Pisgah CME Church
2490 Park Ave. 38114
Glenview Community Center
1141 S. Barksdale 38114
Pursuit of God Transformation Center
3171 Signal St. 38127
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood
620 Parkrose Rd. 38109
Hickory Hill Community Center
3910 Ridgway Rd. 38115