Blue Path program to begin enrollment Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program aimed at filling the ranks of the Memphis Police Department while preparing local students through higher education is set to begin accepting applications this week.

The Blue Path program will begin enrollment Wednesday, Oct. 4 for high school seniors. Now in its second year, the program allows students to get an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Southwest Community College while working as a Police Service Technician within the department.

The degree will take four to five semesters and participating students will be paid at least $26,000 as a PST. Participants will then have the option to undergo training at the MPD Training Academy in order to become an officer.

Anyone interested in the program must attend one of the informational sessions below:

Oct. 7 –Macon campus

Oct. 14 – Union campus

Oct. 21 – Macon campus

Nov. 4 – Macon campus

Nov. 11 – Union campus

Nov. 18 – Macon campus

Dec. 2 – Macon campus

Dec. 9 – Union campus

Dec. 16 – Macon campus

The Macon campus meetings will take place at 5983 Macon Cove in the Bornblum Library Auditorium (ML122).

The Union campus meetings will take place in Parrish Library at 737 Union Avenue.

All meetings begin at 10 a.m.

