Arkansas agency issues warning about deputy impersonator

ST FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in one Arkansas county have issued an alert after a woman was approached by a man impersonating a deputy.

According to the report, the woman turned from Forrest Street onto East Broad in Forrest City when a white Dodge Charger pulled up behind her and turned on blue lights. She said she waited until she could get to a nearby Exxon gas station before pulling over.

The man, who was reportedly wearing a St. Francis County undercover officer shirt, approached her, saying a suspect had been stopping females and he wanted her to get home safe.

Before he could say anything else, another person began walking across the parking lot and the man took off.

According to the sheriff’s department, the person driving the car was not one of its deputies. In fact, they stated that none of their agents wear clothing of that nature.

A BOLO was put out on the impersonator and deputies are asking that anyone with information contact them immediately at (870) 633-2611.