More than 20 dead, 100+ injured in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — At least 20 people were killed in a shooting on the Las Vegas strip early Monday morning, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters. Lombardo says at least 100 people have been injured.

Witnesses described gunfire breaking out at a concert that was taking place outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that one suspect is down and that they do not believe there are any more shooters.

Police had earlier issued a warning on Twitter telling people to avoid the area around the Mandalay Bay due to reports of an active shooter.

Eyewitness Bryan Heifner spoke to CNN from a room in a hotel across from the Mandalay Bay, which he said he could see from his window.

“Mostly I heard the shots, just so many shots — I just thought it was a semi braking with the air brakes, but then I went downstairs and saw people running and looking for family,” he said.

“I immediately went back to my room, locked the door, turned the lights off.”

Another witness told CNN affiliate KSNV that the shooting sounded like firecrackers at first.

“It didn’t sound normal, it sounded like machine guns and it was like several rounds, it was like hundreds of rounds,” she told the news station.

“My boyfriend had me move behind a building here because it just didn’t sound right,” she told KSNV. “And then we hid behind a building and we could just hear hundreds of rounds going off and then about 10 minutes later the police came and just blocked off all the streets.”

She said she was about a block from the Harvest 91 Festival, which was taking place near the Mandalay Bay.

The Mayor of Las Vegas tweeted: “Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now.”

Facebook has set up a crisis response page to help people establish whether their loved ones are safe.