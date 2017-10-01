Navy plane from Mississippi crashes in Tennessee

MERIDIAN, Miss. — A military aircraft flying out of the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi, has crashed.

According to the Navy, the air wing was training in the Tellico Plains area of the Cherokee National Forest in East Tennessee and a jet didn’t return to the station. Training Air Wing ONE received a report that the aircraft, possibly a T-45, crashed.

Per the Navy, an instructor and student pilot were on board.

The Navy said their status is unknown, but Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told WATE it’s likely neither survived.