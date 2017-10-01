Mariota leaves game at half with hamstring injury

HOUSTON — Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game at halftime against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.

It was unclear when he was injured, but he was replaced by Matt Cassel for Tennessee’s first possession of the second half. He didn’t return.

Mariota threw two interceptions in the first half and ran for two touchdowns. He became the first Titans quarterback with two rushing touchdowns in a game since Steve McNair in 2003.

Houston won 57-14.