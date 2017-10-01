Man charged with death of 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has charged a man with the death of a 3-year-old.

Tareynton Rogers has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Memphis police were called to LeBonheur where they found that the 3-year-old female was dead.

According to police, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Markley.

Rogers, who was described as the caregiver, was detained. He was charged with the child’s death Sunday morning.