Man charged in Sandy Park homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested the man responsible for a Friday night homicide.

Ruben Walton has been charged with 1st degree murder in in connection with a shooting that took place in the 4600 block of Sandy Park Drive.

Officers made the scene and discovered an unresponsive man lying on the ground. Officers called MFD, who arrived to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the man’s death was due to gunshots.

According to the affidavit, investigators were told that Walton had entered the residence and gotten into a verbal altercation with the victim. The victim’s mother stepped in between the two to keep them apart.

Witnesses told investigators that Walton then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim stumbled into the front yard of the residence. According to witnesses, Walton followed him, bent over to say something to him and then shot him several more times.

According to neighbors on the scene, the victim’s mother asked Walton, “Why did you kill my son?”

Investigators said Walton then got into his car and drove away from the scene, heading towards Shelby Drive.

Walton turned himself into police just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Walton told officers that he “committed a terrible crime,” but did not say what the crime was. When he was transported to the Homicide Office for further investigation, he invoked his Miranda rights and told officers, “I have nothing to say to you about killing my nephew.”

Walton was then arrested and transported to 201 Poplar to be charged.