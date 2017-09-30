SCHOOL: Lake Cormorant High School football player dies

Go Jim Go! Annual ride for Le Bonheur kicking off

Posted 7:39 pm, September 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:44PM, September 30, 2017

Source: https://www.facebook.com/LCHSFootballBoosterClub/posts/1925278377689435#

LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. —  A Lake Cormorant High School student-athlete  Jaquarius “Tootie” Harper, passed away Saturday morning.

The news of Harper’s passing was posted the school’s football booster club Facebook page.

According to the post, Harper was a senior at LCHS, and played on the varsity football team.

They wrote in a Facebook post, “Please keep his family and the entire Gator Family in your prayers. #34, we will miss you.”

“Playing every game for you.”

We’re are working to find out more info.