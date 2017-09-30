Police: Preschool worker caught on video dragging toddler by his leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis preschool worker has been charged with aggravated child abuse after police say she dragged a 16-month-old boy by one leg and broke the other.

Police said the toddler was injured September 20 at the M.E.M. Preschool and Summer Camp on Macon road while he was being watched by Omeika Williams.

Investigators said Williams told the child’s parents the boy tripped over a rug and hurt his left leg, but video from the preschool showed her dragging the boy by his right leg causing his left to twist under his body.

The child was diagnosed with a fractured left tibia and is now in a leg cast.

We tried to contact the preschool, but no one answered at the business.