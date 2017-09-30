MPD investigating overnight shootings, DOA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings and a DOA that occurred overnight.

The first call came in at 10:52 p.m. from the 4600 block of Sandy Park. Officers arrived at the location and found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers took one male suspect into custody.

A few minutes later, at just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a man down call at the intersection of 3rd and Belz. Two people, a man and a woman, were found injured in the road. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, at just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were called out to the 1200 block of Dana. They found one victim shot. A male suspect fled the scene wearing blue jeans and white tank top.

All of these are ongoing investigations. Memphis police are asking anyone with any information to call (901) 528-CASH.