Mississippi State suffers second straight blowout loss

AUBURN, Ala. – Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Kerryon Johnson ran for three scores to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 49-10 victory over No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) established themselves as the most likely challenger to No. 1 Alabama in the Western Division with an explosive offensive performance. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) have lost two straight lopsided games since blowing out LSU to start a string of three matchups with Top 15 teams.

Stidham launched a handful of deep balls for Auburn, including a 47-yard touchdown to a wide-open Will Hastings and a 57-yarder to Eli Stove from his own end zone. He wound up 13-of-16 passing.

Johnson gained 116 yards, including an early 59-yarder, in a strong follow-up to his five-touchdown effort in a 51-14 romp over Missouri.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis got into the act with a 67-yard run in the final minutes, thrilling the smattering of fans still remaining.

Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald passed for 157 yards and ran for 56 but was intercepted twice.