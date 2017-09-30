Man shot during carjacking in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Police are investigating an overnight carjacking that left one man shot in the leg.

At around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Collierville police officers found a man shot at the intersection of Byhalia and 385. The victim told officers that he had been stopped at a red light when his vehicle was struck from behind. The victim said he got out of his car and was approached by two men.

One of the men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his wallet and car keys. When the victim refused, one of the suspects shot him in the right leg and drove off in the victim’s car.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Collierville Police is asking anyone with any information to call Collierville Crimestoppers at (901) 457-CASH.