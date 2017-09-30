× Hogs snap 2-game losing streak with easy win over New Mexico State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Austin Allen threw for a season-high 264 yards as Arkansas ended a two-game losing streak with a 42-24 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Allen finished 19-of-26 passing and threw three touchdowns, two to Jonathan Nance, for a Razorbacks (2-2) team that entered the game having lost four of their last five games.

Devwah Whaley led an Arkansas rushing attack with 119 yards on 19 carries. The Razorbacks finished with a season-high 494 yards of total offense, including 230 on the ground.