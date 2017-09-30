× Family says a 12-year-old was shot dead in his bedroom overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning a 12-year-old boy’s life was taken in a shooting in Hyde Park.

Police say they are looking for the shooter.

Not much of a description is available but the family says, someone broke in through a side window of the home and shot 12-year-old Devin Johnson in the head.

The mother says she was in her room but did not hear a gunshot.

She says her daughter found Johnson after he’d been shot but never saw an intruder.

Johnson’s mom says she rushed into his room and stayed at his side until help arrived.

“I told him please don’t go to sleep this is mama I was outside the whole time the ambulance was working on him but they couldn’t revive him,” said Cecilia Berry, the mother of the victim.

The family says they don’t know why an intruder would break in shoot Johnson and leave without taking anyone.

If you know anything call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.