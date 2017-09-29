× Two injured in drive-by shooting at a drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two people at a fast food restaurant in Whitehaven.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at McDonald’s on Winchester Rd. near Millbranch Rd.

Police say a man and a woman were sitting in a black sedan in the drive-thru when someone in a gold sedan drove by and started shooting.

The man ran to a nearby gas station for help while employees at the restaurant rushed to the aid of the woman.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests.

They’re asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.