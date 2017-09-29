× Early morning tractor trailer explosion shuts down lanes on I-55 in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor trailer accident early Friday morning caused an explosion, shutting down the southbound lanes of I-55 between West Memphis and Marion, Arkansas.

According to authorities, West Memphis and Arkansas State Police are on the scene.

WREG was told the tractor trailer was carrying propane when it caught on fire and exploded just before the I-55 and I-40 split around mile marker eight.

No word yet on any injuries.

Marion, AR: Tractor trailer exploded on I-55S @ I-55/I-40 split (MM 8). pic.twitter.com/Z1FLvLhF6y — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 29, 2017