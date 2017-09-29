Tigers football player charged in armed robbery of Memphis student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis football player has been arrested after confessing to a home invasion robbery of another U of M student in May, Memphis Police said.

According to a police report, Shaunquez Rupert and another man pushed their way into an apartment near the university on May 25. Both were armed with handguns.

Police say they took the victim into the bedroom and stole two watches, and XBox and an Apple Macbook.

The victim later found his items for sale on the online sales site Offer Up.

Rupert, who is starting safety for the Tigers football team, reportedly confessed to the crime Sept. 28.

The 22-year-old is being held in the Shelby County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.