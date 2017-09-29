Tennessee man accused of stabbing, ripping woman’s eyes out

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault after allegedly cutting out a woman’s eyes during a domestic incident.

When officers responded to the home on France Drive Wednesday evening, sources said they found the victim laying on the ground face down next to her eyeballs. They had allegedly been cut from her head by her child’s father, Michael Roberson.

A 16-year-old neighbor told the local news station he tried to intervene when he saw Roberson sitting on top of the victim, “destroying her face.”

The victim also suffered cuts to her arms and stab wounds to her stomach and chest, WKRN reported.

When questioned by police, Roberson reportedly stated the two got into a fight over their son. He claimed he blacked out and can’t remember what happened, but did say he’s “at a low point in his life.”

This is not the first time Roberson has been connected to violence.

In 2006, he was charged with assault, but a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity. The charges were dismissed.