Suspect indicted in young father’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of murdering a young father at a Boost Mobile store has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

In May, Damon Johnson and several friends reportedly went to the store located in the 1700 block of Winchester near Millbranch to have a cell phone repaired. Prosecutors said while inside one of the friends got into an argument with the victim Rashed Awwad.

As the men were leaving, Johnson allegedly pulled a gun and shot the 24-year-old four times.

An employee at a nearby shop told WREG at the time he heard the shots that claimed Awwad’s life and held him in his arms until he died.

“He repented in his native language, you know, he spoke in Arabic for a second, then eyes rolled to the back of his head. That was pretty much… that was the end.”

Johnson was arrested and given a $150,000 bond the next day.

The other men with him have not been identified.