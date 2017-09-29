Space X unveils new rocket, plans for Mars and Earth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — The billionaire founder of Space X Elon Musk unveiled a future rocket that could travel through our solar system and also potentially revolutionize transportation here on Earth.

"What if you take that same ship and go from one place to another on Earth? You can get to most long distances in a half hour," he said.

It's being called the Big Falcon rocket. Flying at maximums speeds of 18,000 miles per hour, Musk said it will transport humans anywhere on this planet in under an hour for around the same price as an economy airline ticket.

But if that wasn't enough, Musk also announced new details on his plan to colonize Mars.

"I can't think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars."

Space X plans to send two cargo ships to the Red Planet in 2022. Two years later comes the first manned mission to Mars. The redesigned Space X rocket will be reusable and hold about 100 people. It will also include common areas, a galley and a solar store shelter.

So, how much will it cost to take part in the 140 million mile trip to Mars?

Musk said last year it would be about $200,000 a ticket.