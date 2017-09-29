Oxford police arrest car burglars

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford Police Department arrest suspects involved in two separate car burglaries.

Police responded to two separate car burglaries that happened on Chestnut Street and South 17 Street.

One of the items stolen was a red Ole Miss backpack that held a MacBook Pro computer.

Police say while searching the area, found a group of men, one of them with the backpack that was stolen.

Police say they found the group on University Avenue and were able to recover the stolen property from 18-year-old Tamarcus Blackmon and 20-year-old Jamaris Robertson.

They were arrested for two counts of Auto Burglary and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, police say.

Robertson was placed on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to being on probation for previous burglaries.