Nutbush man says he can’t take local crime anymore, wants to move

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - As you may know, a new report has named Memphis the 3rd most dangerous city in the country. 65-year-old Tommy Gann isn't surprised. He grew up in Nutbush and hasn't left.

"Back when was young and kids and all, we never locked our doors," he says.

But now, he says, "You ain't got enough locks to put on the d*** house, keep people out."

For 24 years, he's lived in a house off Orchi Road. He says it's been broken into seven times.

"I put signs up that say, hey, no sense in breaking in here no more, I don't have a d*** thing left. Y'all done got it all," he says.

He says it's been a similar story for some of his neighbours.

Just to give you some numbers, in September alone, just in Gann's general area, there have been at least 40 reports of theft, robbery, or burglary, and at least 20 reports of an assault.

On top of dealing with break-ins, Gann says he sees drug dealing and prostitution all the time. He also says he's had a gun pulled on him more than once. He says, in some of those instances, he's had to fight people, but he says he doesn't own or use any guns.

Now, he plans on moving away, but he doesn't know where.

"Just away from here. Memphis has gone to h***. Pardon my language," he says.

He says it's a decision he made with a heavy heart, adding there are good people in Memphis.

"I used to be proud of this town, but I, I don't know," he says.

A sad time for a man who feels he has to leave the only city he's really ever known.