Ministers pass along MLK’s memory through commemorative teach-in

"We need a new generation of ministers who are willing to use their faith to lead people literally into the promise land," said Ernest Brooks President of Academy of Teachers.

They’re looking to use the pulpit to push the movement gaining momentum as some people grow tired of social injustices plaguing society and search for the right way to respond.

"People of faith, religious leaders have been called to speak out on behalf of the lost the left out the marginalized and those who don’t have a voice," said Brooks.

These ministers say it's not a new approach but with everything brewing—it’s time to bring back something that seemed to work.

"I remember from the 60’s there were teach-ins and I haven’t seen that term in a long time," said Cheryl Sanders a professor of Christian ethics at Howard University.

With the turn of the 21st century, the need for them seemed to fade but now these brothers and sisters

In faith say—teach-ins could restore unity and continue MLK’s vision.

"I think the last two years have demonstrated that white racism is still alive and well," said Ron Sider, President of Evangelicals for Social Action.

It’s an important time for those who watched oppression turn into progression—then blinked and saw hate creep back.

"The gospel itself was designed to bring about liberation and to help people who were struggling," said Moses Goldman a Lane College Chaplain.