Man taken into custody in Young Dolph shooting released from jail

LOS ANGELES — The Tennessee man arrested in connection to a recent shooting that injured rapper Young Dolph has been released from jail without charges, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Corey McClendon was taken into custody on Wednesday, charged with attempted murder. He was subsequently released on Thursday, but prosecutors have asked police to continue to investigate his role in Tuesday’s shooting.

According to reports, McClendon is connected to Yo Gotti, another local rapper who reportedly has been in a long-standing feud with Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.

On Tuesday, the victim was involved in a fight with three other men outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel. The 32-year-old was pushed to the ground and that’s when one of the assailants opened fire. He is expected to be okay.

Back in February, rapper Blac Youngsta, who signed with Yo Gotti, was accused of firing over 100 shots at Dolph’s SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina.