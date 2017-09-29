HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns

Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends an opioid roundtable discussion in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. First lady Melania Trump invited experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a listening session and discussion about the epidemic. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of Tom Price, the embattled health and human services secretary, Friday.
In the midst of a scandal over his use of private planes.