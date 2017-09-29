Hernando homeowner shoots suspected intruder, deputies say

HERNANDO, Miss. — A Mississippi homeowner protected her home as a man tried to break in early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 11000 block of Sunset Drive in Hernando.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was home when the man tried to make his way inside around 2:30 a.m.

She grabbed a gun and opened fire, shooting through the door and hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Baptist Desoto but was eventually rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

The homeowner was not injured.