MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buying organic hasn't always been in everyone's budget, but with Amazon buying Whole Foods and promising to cut prices, we wondered how affordable is it now?

Philipp and Cru von Holtzendorff-Fehling own Mama Gaia's, a new Memphis restaurant known for its fresh organic food.

We asked them to do some comparison shopping for us.