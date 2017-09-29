Alleged vehicle break-ins caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A man in the Hickory Hill neighbourhood has surveillance video of three people allegedly breaking into three of his vehicles right in front of his house.

Lorenzo Taylor believes other people in his neighbourhood have experienced the same thing. He says he walked out of his house on Meadow Bend Drive Wednesday only to find his Mercedes had been ransacked.

"When I came out, everything inside the house, I mean inside the car was torn up, stuff everywhere," he says.

It was the same story for his other two vehicles, he says.

"I was really angry. I wanted to do something but I didn't know who to do it too. So, I just let the law handle it," he says.

His security cameras captured what appears to be three teen boys going into the vehicles. First, his Toyota Corolla. Then, his Mercedes and Lincoln Navigator. In all, Taylor says they stole a number of items, including a piece of audio equipment worth up to $1,300. He says it frustrates him to see items he worked hard for, gone.

"I just can't see somebody just taking it, just taking it like they waking up and going to work and just taking it and don't put in any effort to make the money to do the job, to earn those things," he says.

Taylor says he leaves his vehicle doors unlocked because, up until now, he's always felt safe in his neighbourhood. Plus, he figures if someone is going to break into his vehicle, he doesn`t want them to break a window.

Taylor thinks kids in his neighbourhood broke into his vehicles.

"It's really a losing situation for the youth because they have no work ethic, they don't know what they're doing, and they're going to end up in serious trouble," he says.

Taylor has lived in his neighbourhood for 17 years, but now, plans on moving.

"It's just I've been here a long time and the neighbourhood isn't like it used to be at all," he says.

A sad time for a man who used to like where he lives.