Woman says carjacker took everything she owned at gas pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A woman says she and her family members were carjacked at gunpoint on the way to work.

But the carjacker took more than a truck, Caitlyn Marshall said. She was living out of her truck. Now everything she owned is gone.

Marshall said it was an ordinary Tuesday morning. She took her brother and boyfriend to work around six.

"We stopped at the gas station. I went in to use the restroom. [My boyfriend] went in to get me a drink. My brother was in the back of the truck getting air," she said.

Marshall said her truck was parked at a pump at Save and Go at the corner of Airways and Park.

"I was walking out as my brother was coming in. He was like, 'Call 911! He put a gun to me and took the truck.'" I was like, 'What!'" said Marshall.

She then saw her truck speeding down Airways.

"My boyfriend took off running after the truck, and I called the cops. By that time there was nothing we could really do," she said. "Who would think someone would do that?"

Minutes later, police got to the scene. Officers said the incident was caught on security cameras, but they've yet to release the footage.

Already this year, MPD responded to more than 120 carjackings.

That's up six percent from this time last year.

Marshall said the carjacking happened as she was already going through a tough time.

"The day before I found out I had miscarried a baby. So on top of this, it's just devastating," said Marshall.

She just hopes police pull through.

"I'm pretty confident in law enforcement that they will take care of it. Pretty confident. Trying to stay positive," she said.

Police have a vague description of the suspect.

Marshall's truck is a green 2003 Toyota Tundra with Mississippi plates. She said there's damage on the passenger side.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.