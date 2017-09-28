Woman arrested in 27-year-old killer clown love triangle case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl. — A woman with Tennessee ties is now behind bars in connection to a 27-year-old Palm Beach killer clown case that left her lover’s wife dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sheila Keen Warren was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in Washington County, Virginia this week.

On May 26, 1990, witnesses said the victim, Marlene Warren, her 22-year-old son and several of his friends were finishing breakfast when a white Chrysler Le Baron pulled into the driveway. A clown exited the vehicle carrying flowers and two balloons.

It knocked on the door, shot Marlene Warren in the face and then calmly walked away, police said.

The victim died two days later.

The case was reopened in 2014 when authorities were able to conduct new DNA analysis. They also learned that their initial suspect, Sheila Keen Warren, had been having an affair with her boss and the victim’s husband, Michael Warren.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Sheila and Michael married in Las Vegas two years after the victim’s murder. The couple eventually moved to Kingsport, Tennessee where they owned a fast food restaurant called the Purple Cow. They just recently sold the property and moved to Virginia where Sheila Keen Warren was arrested.

Furthermore, detectives said Sheila Keen Warren reportedly purchased a clown costume and accessories from a local store, and then made a special trip to the grocery store for flowers and balloons just 90 minutes before the victim was killed.

Detectives haven’t said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife’s death.