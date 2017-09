MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are “rodents in the classrooms” at White Station High School, and school leaders are trying to eradicate the problem.

Shelby County Schools leaders say they’ve called in a pest control company to set up traps and take care of the problem, but it could take three to four months to wipe it out.

For now, students and teachers at the East Memphis school are being told not to leave food out.