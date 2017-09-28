× The Latest: HHS chief cooperates with probes of charter use

WASHINGTON — The Latest on HHS Secretary Tom Price’s travels on charter flights (all times EDT):

4:38 p.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he is cooperating with investigations into his travel on costly charter flights.

He says he wasn’t “sensitive enough” to the concerns the charters would create about the use of taxpayer dollars.

Price says he will write a check Thursday to reimburse Treasury and says he will not take any more charter flights as HHS secretary.

His statement comes after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was not thrilled with Price’s flights. Trump had publicly declared his displeasure a day earlier.

Sanders says, “We’ve asked a halt to be put, particularly at HHS, on any private charter flights moving forward.”

—

4:20 p.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is apologizing for taking costly charter flights on the taxpayer’s dime.

Price says he’ll reimburse the government and he’s pledging not to take any more charters.

The HHS chief’s mea culpa follows President Donald Trump’s public comments that he wasn’t happy with Price’s travel. Trump left open the possibility that Price would be fired, but Price said Thursday he thinks he still has the president’s confidence.

___

3:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s “not happy” with his top health official, putting Tom Price’s job in jeopardy after his costly charter flights triggered a congressional investigation of administration travel.

Asked whether he’s planning on firing the secretary of health and human services, Trump responded Wednesday, “We’ll see.”