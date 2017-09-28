× Suspect accused of shooting four on Chelsea charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting that left four people injured on Chelsea.

Darren Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest and theft of property after the incident Tuesday.

Witnesses told police a woman dropped two suspects off in the 2400 block of Chelsea. The men confronted the group and opened fire. One of the victim was shot in the upper back and chest while a second was hit in the stomach and leg. The others suffered wounds to their arms.

Two of the victims were critical when first responders transported the four individuals to the Regional Medical Center.

Several hours later, authorities took Johnson into custody after receiving an anonymous tip about his location.