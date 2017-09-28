Suspect accused of raping woman he met on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is behind bars, accused of raping a woman he reached out to online.

The victim told investigators Roy Harvey sent her a message after she posted that she was bored on Facebook. She agreed to meet Harvey, but when he arrived there was another man with him.

The three were caught on camera at the Q Mart on Getwell near Elliston before heading to the 3700 block of Park Lake Drive, authorities said. That’s when Harvey reportedly jumped in the backseat, placed the victim in a chokehold and raped her.

The second man also took part in the crime, the victim said.

Afterwards, the suspects allegedly grabbed her cellphone, shoes and $15 in cash and kicked her out of the car.

Harvey was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated rape and robbery.

The second suspect has not been identified.