Rep. Scalise returns to Capitol Hill for first time since shooting

WASHINGTON — Representative Steve Scalise, the Republican whip in the House who was shot in June at a congressional baseball team practice, is returning to Capitol Hill Thursday for the first time since being seriously wounded.

“As you can imagine, these last 3-and-a-half months have been pretty challenging times for me and my family,” Scalise told his colleagues.

He went on to thank his security detail, his colleagues, the doctors who worked diligently to treat his injuries and his wife.

"David, you are my hero. You saved my life," Scalise says, pointing out officer David Bailey in chamber crowd https://t.co/WP46NOB19g pic.twitter.com/UuSk7WHyIh — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2017

The Louisiana congressman will participate in House votes Thursday morning. He is also planning to resume his job at the Capitol while continuing out-patient rehabilitation, the statement added.

Scalise tweeted Thursday morning, “I’m back” following a photo of a silhouette of him at the Capitol.

The news comes after CBS released an excerpt of his first interview since he was seriously injured, when he said doctors “put me back together again.”

“I found out later just how much damage was done internally,” the Louisiana Republican told CBS in an excerpt of an interview that will air Sunday.

“You know, I mean, my femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates … they did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. I mean, there were, there was a lot of damage inside that that had to get fixed.”

He continued: “They put me back together again.”

"They gave me a second chance at life," Scalise says, thanking MedStar doctors who "put me back together again" https://t.co/WP46NOB19g pic.twitter.com/bWFple8ce2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2017

Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically injured when a gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire on the GOP baseball team as it was practicing for a charity game in June. Hodgkinson was killed in a gunfire exchange with police. Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered “significant damage” to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, his doctor said at the time.

Four people, including Scalise, were shot and two others were injured.