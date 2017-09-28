Police investigating shootings across city Thursday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been shot in northeast Memphis, and not long after another person was shot on the opposite end of the city.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Birken Drive around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the victim is not in critical condition.

Police have not yet made any arrests and don’t have any information on the suspect.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 500 block of Deerskin Drive, in southwest Memphis. That victim is also in noncritical condition, police said.

Police said the suspects in that shooting were in a gray Kia Soul.